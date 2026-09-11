Man found guilty of murdering ‘loving’ wife amid fears she would leave him

Eleanor Storey, Press Association

A man has been found guilty of murdering his “loving” wife amid fears she would leave him.

Michael Davies, 58, previously pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Tracey Davies, but denied murdering her, at their home in Cefn Cribwr, Bridgend, South Wales.

Mrs Davies was found dead on April 18 last year when family members entered the property after becoming concerned about a lack of contact.

Newport Crown Court heard she had been strangled by her husband, who went on to stab himself but recovered from his injuries.

On Friday, South Wales Police said he was found guilty of murdering Mrs Davies, who has been described by her family as “a truly extraordinary woman” whose life was “cruelly and brutally ended by the man she loved”.

They said: “As a family we have not and will never come to terms with losing Tracey.

“To lose her in such a horrendous and violent way only worsens the pain that we feel.

“To hear the graphic details of how she was killed by the person she loved has been complete torment to us.

“No length of sentence given to Michael following today’s verdict will ever bring back Tracey.

“Tracey did nothing but love and care for Michael Davies, even in her final days she displayed this love and care.

“This only further sums her up as the caring and thoughtful person that she was and this is how she will be remembered.”

Newport Crown Court heard Davies, who worked in Abu Dhabi at the time, had recently been sent home because of poor mental health and was paranoid his wife would leave him.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Lamerton of South Wales Police said: “This is an awful case that has deeply affected not only the immediate family but also the wider community who knew Tracey Davies.

“During the trial it was highlighted that Tracey Davies was a devoted wife, mother, stepmother, and step-grandmother and she would do anything for anyone and was nothing but a supportive and loving wife to Mr Davies.

“We extend our sincere condolences to Tracey’s family and all those who have been affected and hope that this verdict will allow the family time to properly grieve the loss of Tracey.”

Davies will be sentenced later this year.

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