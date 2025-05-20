Man found not guilty of preventing burial of two babies

A man has been found not guilty of preventing the decent burial of two babies at a home in south Wales.

Zilvinas Ledovskis, 50, of Phoebe Road in Swansea, was due to face trial charged with two counts of concealing the birth of a child and two counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

Following a review of the evidence, Mr Ledovskis was found not guilty at a hearing before Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday, after the prosecution said it would be presenting no evidence against him.

Proceedings

Egle Zilinskaite, 31, Mr Ledovskis’ former partner, pleaded guilty to the charges in April last year.

Zilinskaite, of Crwys Road in Cardiff, is due to be sentenced later this year.

Addressing Mr Ledovskis, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, the Recorder of Cardiff, said: “The prosecution has offered no evidence against you and accordingly I direct not guilty verdicts to be entered.

“That concludes the proceedings so far as you are concerned.”

Discovery

The charges relate to the discovery of two babies at an end-of-terrace home in Maes-Y-Felin, Wildmill, Bridgend, in November 2022.

The two children, previously referred to as Baby A and Baby B in court, died some time between January 1 2017 and November 26 2022.

