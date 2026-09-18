Man from Liverpool fined for damage to protected site caught on TikTok

Nation Cymru staff

A Liverpool man who was one of a group which caused serious damage to a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and later posted images and videos on TikTok has been given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) banning him for entering the area for three years.

He was also ordered to pay more than £2,000 by Wrexham Magistrates.

In a case brought by Natural Resources Wales, Joseph Hodgson, aged 23, was one of three men convicted of causing serious damage to the Berwyn SSSI in Denbighshire, on 1 June 2025.

Seven 4×4 vehicles travelled together to the Berwyn SSSI and NRW officers later traced the vehicles to their registered keepers following an investigation.

At a hearing in August, two of the defendants John Robinson and Michael Williams, both from Liverpool, were convicted of the offences and were each fined and disqualified from driving for 2 months.

Joseph Hodgson failed to attend Court at that time but was found guilty of criminal damage in his absence, on the basis of a joint enterprise.

Hodgson was ordered to pay compensation of £1,000 for damaging the SSSI, costs of £1,000, £50 for criminal damage and £30 compensation for criminal damage.

He was also given a three-year CBO, as the offences were committed while he was under a community order for similar countryside offences.

During the investigation, Hodgson chose not to co-operate with NRW or attend an interview. He said he had sold his vehicle, however, the investigation later identified that he was one of the people who had posted TikTok videos and he could be seen driving on the protected habitat.

Seven vehicles travelled from Liverpool to Denbighshire in convoy to off-road, driving into the countryside where vehicle access is not permitted and onto the Berwyn SSSI, a protected site under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.

NRW evidence showed the vehicles drove over 3km of privately owned land to the Moel Fferna peak, leaving tyre marks and damage in peat and blanket bog habitats – both of which are rare and protected. NRW said the damage was obvious and avoidable given the vehicles’ size and the habitat’s fragility.

A TikTok account linked to the individuals’ showed images and videos placing the defendants and their vehicles at the site. The footage showed them causing serious damage to the peat and bog habitat and leaving deep tracks when entering the blanket bog.

The TikTok content showed that two vehicles, including one belonging to Hodgson, became stuck and were towed out, causing further harm to the protected environment. These two vehicles were pulled free by other members of the group, and these actions added to the habitat damage.

Kirsty Roberts on behalf of NRW, said: “Sites of Special Scientific Interest are designated and protected because they support the UK’s most important rare and fragile wildlife. . Blanket bog is particularly sensitive Once it is cut up by deep ruts, the water balance can be altered for years degrading habitat and reducing carbon storage.

“Illegal off-roading also impacts farmers and landowners who manage these privately owned working landscapes, disrupting farming operations, increasing costs, and undermining long-term conservation efforts.

“We take action where protected sites are damaged, and we urge everyone using the countryside to follow signs, stick to lawful routes, and help safeguard these nationally important places.

“We would also like to thank the landowners, walkers and volunteers who lawfully protect the environment, despite fear and abuse from those illegally driving and damaging this Welsh site of special scientific interest.”

Any activity, including unauthorised use of vehicles, which causes damage to any Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) is an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act (as amended). NRW has powers to investigate and take enforcement action.

Report people driving illegally in the countryside and on protected sites to the police by calling 101 or to NRW on 0300 065 3000.

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