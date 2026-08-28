Man from north Wales accused of possessing documents useful to terrorism

Georgia Bates, Press Association

A man has appeared in court charged with terrorism offences after he was allegedly found with an IRA manual on his mobile phone, a court has heard.

Jac Glyn Edwards, 22, is charged with four counts of possessing a record containing information useful to terrorism and one count of purchasing a handgun.

It is alleged that Edwards was found with four documents which would likely be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, the charges state.

Prosecutor Christopher Amis told a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday that this material allegedly included an IRA manual and a manual of urban guerrilla warfare.

Edwards is also accused of purchasing or acquiring a firearm, namely a blank-firing pistol, in June 2024.

The case was sent to Liverpool Crown Court where a preliminary trial date was set for October 2027.

Edwards, from Barmouth, Gwynedd, will next appear at that same court on November 6 this year for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

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