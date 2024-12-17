Man given indecent images by paedophile who sent them to Huw Edwards spared jail

A man who was provided with child abuse images by the convicted paedophile who shared similar material with former BBC newsreader Huw Edwards has been spared jail after his defence team argued magistrates should consider “parity” with the broadcaster’s suspended sentence.

Jac Davies, 25, was given a sentence of 12 months, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to possession of indecent images of children and possession of Class A drugs.

Leeds Magistrates’ Court was told on Tuesday that Davies was investigated after South Wales Police discovered he was found to have been involved in the sharing of images with Alex Williams.

Investigation

Prosecutor Michelle Kruger said: “South Wales Police had been dealing with Alex Williams.

“As part of the investigation into that individual, this defendant was found to have been involved in indecent images being shared.

“Also involved… was a link between Alex Williams and Huw Edwards, the BBC News presenter.

“Both Williams and Mr Huw Edwards have been dealt with by the courts, and Huw Edwards, who you will be aware of, received a suspended sentence for the indecent images he was involved in.”

Davies’ defence lawyer Stewart Page told the court: “I think it’s incumbent upon me to mention that you also need to consider parity on sentence.

“You are aware of a certain individual who was sentenced a number of months ago – he too had no previous convictions.

“The offences that that individual appeared before the court were similar to what Mr Davies appears, and of course you are aware, because the prosecutor outlined this, that a suspended sentence was imposed on that case.”

Indecent images

The court heard West Yorkshire Police attended Davies’ home after being alerted to the investigation into Williams and Edwards.

While he was at the police station his electronic devices were seized by officers, who found 84 indecent images, including some involving babies.

Addressing the most serious images found, known as category A images, Ms Kruger said: “One of them was a moving image in a bedroom location showing a baby lying on a bed.”

Ms Kruger said an adult male could be seen performing a sex act on the infant.

The prosecutor said other images featured boys aged three to five.

The court heard Davies was found to be in possession of 36 category A images, 30 category B and 18 category C.

Ms Kruger said a Telegram chat was also uncovered by officers which showed Davies speaking to others about how he wanted to “destroy newborns” and going into “graphic detail” about what he would do to them.

He was also charged with possession of Class A drugs after methylamphetamine and cocaine were found, it was said.

“Remorse”

Davies, who sat in front of the dock wearing a red coat and black trousers, pulled tissues from a box and started wiping his eyes as Mr Page said he was “whether he realises it or not, probably the victim of sexual exploitation himself during his younger years”.

The defence lawyer said a pre-sentence report described “a very difficult background with the defendant dealing with his sexuality”.

Mr Page told magistrates: “You have here an individual who has clearly shown remorse when seen by both probation officers. He understands what he has done is wrong.”

As well as the suspended jail term, Davies was ordered to attend an accredited sexual offending group work programme of no more than 43 days, and 55 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Davies was also told he would be prohibited from having any unsupervised contact with any child under the age of 16, except in the presence of a parent or another appropriate adult.

He will remain on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

