Man given indefinite hospital order after stabbing father of 11 to death

Nation.Cymru staff

A man who stabbed a father of 11 to death in his home has been given an indefinite hospital order.

Mujeeb Rahman Hassani, 40, from Butetown, Cardiff, had previously been found guilty of the manslaughter of 64-year-old Ibrahim Yassin.

Police were called to Mr Yassin’s home in Belmont Walk shortly after 9am on Sunday, February 18, 2024, following a report of a serious assault. He had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Officers detained Hassani in nearby James Street.

Hassani was charged with murder, but during his trial at Cardiff Crown Court in August 2026, the jury was directed to formally find him not guilty of that offence. The court heard that he had diminished responsibility at the time of the killing.

In a tribute, Mr Yassin’s family described him as their “source of love, guidance and strength”.

“His life was taken from us in the most devastating way, leaving a void that can never truly be filled,” they said.

“We are left with precious memories, immeasurable grief and a pain that words cannot fully express.”

The family asked for Mr Yassin to be remembered for his life, his contribution to the community and the family he raised.

“We want his life to be remembered for the person he was, the lives he touched and the love he gave, rather than the circumstances in which he died,” they said.

“We loved him, we miss him, and we will carry his memory in our hearts forever.”

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Lamerton, from South Wales Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said Mr Yassin was a devoted father to his 11 children and was much respected in Butetown.

“His death understandably caused immense grief and distress to his family and the close-knit community of Butetown,” she said.

“They have acted with courage and dignity throughout the trial process, and my most sincere condolences remain with them.”

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