Man given suspended sentence in first Welsh conviction for setting illegal animal snares

A man has been convicted in the first case of its kind in Wales for illegally setting animal snares following a change in the law banning their use.

Jarrod Hill, 59, of Pontarddulais, Swansea, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting setting snares to capture foxes in Carmarthenshire.

Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard Hill had placed the traps at White Springs Fishery, claiming foxes were killing his ducks.

The snares were discovered on October 10, 2025, by Dyfed-Powys Police officers and Natural Resources Wales (NRW) staff carrying out fishery compliance checks.

Following questioning at the scene, Hill admitted responsibility for setting the devices to trap wild mammals.

He had previously received a warning in 2022 about the use of snares, which at that time were still legal in certain circumstances. However, despite the law changing in 2023 to outlaw their use entirely, Hill continued to set them.

He pleaded guilty to illegally setting a snare and was sentenced accordingly.

Sergeant Paul Roberts, of Dyfed-Powys Police’s Rural Crime Team, said the case marked an important milestone.

“Working closely with our partner agency, Natural Resources Wales, we welcome this outcome. Snares are a significant threat to wildlife, causing severe injuries and deaths,” he said.

“I’m proud we have secured the first conviction of its kind in Wales; this case underscores our shared commitment to protecting wildlife and ensuring that those who breach these laws are held accountable.”

Snares are wire traps designed to capture animals by tightening around the body, often causing prolonged suffering. They can trap animals indiscriminately, with studies showing a high proportion of non-target species, including pets, are caught.

Their use was banned in Wales on October 17, 2023, under the Agriculture (Wales) Act, making Wales the first UK nation to introduce a total ban on both snares and glue traps.