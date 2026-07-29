Man guilty of attempted murder after stabbing former partner

Nation.Cymru staff

A man has been found guilty of attempted murder following a knife attack on his former partner earlier this year.

James McKenna, aged 57, who had previously denied attempted murder, was found guilty following a week-long trial at Swansea Crown Court.

Police received a report at around 4pm on Thursday 29 January that a man had stabbed a woman several times, resulting in multiple lacerations and stab wounds to her chest, arm and hand.

The suspect fled the scene, and police launched a large-scale manhunt to locate and arrest him. Amidst the hunt, a rucksack containing a blood-stained knife was found in a nearby allotment area – but the suspect was still at large.

Following an intensive effort to trace his movements into the Ceredigion area, police arrested James McKenna on suspicion of attempted murder on Monday 2 February in Aberystwyth. He was subsequently charged and remanded into custody on Wednesday 4 February.

McKenna later pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article in a public place, and wounding with intent. He denied the attempted murder charge.

On Monday 27 July, the jury at Swansea Crown Court found 57-year-old James McKenna guilty of attempted murder. He will be sentenced on 2 September.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Sian Davies, said: “I’d like to thank the local community for their support during what was an incredibly shocking and distressing time for the people of Carmarthen, and further afield.

“I would also like to thank everyone who came forward with information during our public appeal to trace McKenna following this appalling attack.

“Incidents of this nature are extremely rare in our force area, and we remain committed to tackling violence against women and girls.

“James McKenna’s actions that day demonstrated a shocking level of pre-planned violence which could have easily led to the victim’s death. I extend my thanks to the jury for their verdict in this case.

“I hope that today’s result provides some reassurance for the victim as she begins to move forward with her life.

“I would like to recognise the dedication of the officers and staff from across Dyfed-Powys Police who were involved in the immediate response to the incident, the search to locate the suspect, and the diligent investigation that followed.

“It’s thanks to their hard work, and the verdict delivered by the jury, that James McKenna has been found guilty of this shocking act of violence.

“We await his sentencing.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.