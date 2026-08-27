Man handed 17-year sentence for rape and sexual assaults

Nation.Cymru staff

A man who subjected a woman to “repeated acts of sexual violence” has been handed a 17-year extended sentence.

Talvinder Atwal, 24, of Neath Road, Briton Ferry, was convicted in July of seven offences, including two counts of rape, assault by penetration, intentional strangulation, two sexual assaults and controlling or coercive behaviour.

Swansea Crown Court heard the offences took place in Neath Port Talbot during 2025 and included strangulation, spitting and the use of degrading and abusive language.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said the abuse had affected every aspect of her life and left her suffering from nightmares and post-traumatic stress disorder.

She said: “I don’t think I will ever be the person I was.”

Judge Catherine Richards said Atwal had subjected the woman to “repeated acts of sexual violence” and “took pleasure” in seeing her distressed.

The judge concluded there was a significant risk of Atwal committing further specified offences and classified him as a dangerous offender.

Atwal was given an extended sentence comprising 14 years in custody and a further three years on licence.

He must serve two-thirds of the custodial term before he can be considered for release, which will then be a matter for the Parole Board.

Atwal, who had denied all the charges, will also remain on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Inspector Meirian Evans said: “Talvinder Atwal made his victim’s life a living hell and subjected her to repeated sexual crimes.

“The length of the sentence imposed upon him highlights the significance and seriousness of his level of offending.

“He completely violated the victim and his actions are reprehensible. We commend the victim for her bravery in coming forward, and hope that she can now finally begin to move on with her life.”

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