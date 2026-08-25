Man held after stolen taxi driven wrong way along A55

Mark Mansfield

A man remains in police custody after a stolen taxi was allegedly driven the wrong way along the A55 following a collision which left a cyclist in hospital.

North Wales Police said officers received a report that a taxi had been stolen from Holyhead at around 7.30pm on Monday, August 24.

Shortly afterwards, the vehicle was involved in a collision with a cyclist on London Road, during which a number of parked vehicles were also damaged.

The cyclist remains in hospital receiving treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said the taxi then joined the westbound carriageway of the A55 at Holyhead and travelled in the wrong direction.

Officers closed the road before bringing the vehicle safely to a stop between Rhosneigr and Rhostrehewfa at around 7.55pm.

A man was arrested on suspicion of several offences, including theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to provide.

He remained in custody on Tuesday and was continuing to be questioned by officers.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Nick Evans said: “Our investigation into the incidents that took place in Holyhead and on the A55 yesterday evening continues.

“I would urge anybody who witnessed any part of the incident, or who has relevant dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage, to contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference O140476.

“I am very grateful for the support we have received from the public so far and for the positive comments that have been made regarding the actions of our officers, who brought this incident to a safe conclusion.”

Mr Evans said the potential consequences of the incident had been serious.

He added: “It is clear to all of us, particularly in light of the tragic events in Cleveland, just how serious the potential consequences of this incident were.

“I am extremely proud of the courage and professionalism shown by our officers in resolving a highly challenging situation safely.

“I would encourage people not to speculate about the circumstances of the incident or any possible motivations while our investigation remains ongoing.”

Police said further updates would be issued when appropriate.

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