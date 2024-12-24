Man hit in groin with brick during Southport riots jailed
A man seen in a viral video being hit in the groin with a brick during the summer’s Southport riots has been jailed.
Brian Spencer was seen on the video clip gyrating his hips and taunting police lines as they were pelted with stones and bricks.
But the 40-year-old is then hit by a wayward missile in the head and seconds later takes a brick to the crotch, causing him to double in agony.
🚨#WATCH: As demonstrators can be seen throwing bricks and objects at riot police before a man gets hit in the crotch by a brick amid ongoing protests in the town of Southport, England, a day after the deadly knife attack.
pic.twitter.com/LxdWSCpCXP
— R A W S G L 🌎 B A L (@RawsGlobal) July 30, 2024
The clip of the incident was shared widely on social media.
Jail
On Monday, Spencer, of Lytham Road, Southport, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court and was jailed for two years and six months after admitting violent disorder on July 30.
He was also jailed after admitting racially/religiously aggravated harassment, which relates to a separate incident the following day at Southport Hospital when he verbally abused another patient when receiving treatment for the injuries he sustained during the disorder.
Spencer was caught on footage from the day punching a police vehicle several times and picking up and throwing wheelie bins at officers.
Later that evening, officers were called to a separate incident where Spencer was in attendance and took him to hospital for treatment to the head injury he had sustained during the disorder.
The officers recognised him from the viral social media footage and he was arrested.
It was while receiving treatment for his injury that Spencer racially abused another patient, Liverpool Crown Court heard.
“Despicable scenes”
Nationwide trouble broke out the day after three girls were killed in a knife attack in Southport.
Detective Inspector Paula Jones, of Merseyside Police, said: “The actions of the people who took part in the disorder was extremely serious and many officers were injured during the despicable scenes as bricks, bins and other missiles were thrown at them.
“Spencer was involved in the violence and will now spend a significant amount of time in prison.
“We continue to review footage and information as it comes in, and we will not stop until we’ve put everyone we possibly can before the courts.”
The total number of people arrested by Merseyside Police has now reached 163, with 117 charged and 88 sentenced to 182 years and four months.
This should be the abiding memory from the Farage Fascist Riots, a small yet humorous incident reflecting how much self harm was caused to England.
More and more people are finding out that listening to the likes of farage and musk then going and breaking the law can get you jail time whilst they remains free.
I see Musk is now backing the racist far-right in Germany (AfD) as well as their fellow travellers in the UK – Reform UK.
Yeah, that kicked off a few days ago but then president Musk has let people like Fuentes back on the platform so no surprise (one of Fuentes latest utterances is “your body my choice. Forever”). Farage has a history with them (AfD) as well. Funny how the dots join up.