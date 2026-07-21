Man in court over hammer murder of Ann Widdecombe

Ted Hennessey, Eleanor Storey and Clara Margotin, Press Association

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering Ann Widdecombe by hitting her 21 times on her head with a hammer.

Joshua Kerry, 28, from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday over the death of Reform UK spokeswoman and former Tory minister.

Kerry was arrested on suspicion of murder on July 11, two days after Miss Widdecombe, 78, was found dead at her bungalow in Haytor on Dartmoor, Devon.

Kerry was also arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, but he has not been charged with this offence.

Kashif Malik, prosecuting, said that on July 8, Miss Widdecombe did not attend a pre-arranged online interview at just before 1pm, which would have been aired live on Channel 5’s Matt Allwright show.

The show’s production team tried to contact Miss Widdecombe through her personal assistant, who then asked the family gardener to check on her, the court heard.

Prosecutors said he found the politician lying face down on her kitchen floor with a serious head injury the next day, July 9.

Mr Malik said that on July 8, Miss Widdecombe had been eating lunch when Kerry allegedly pulled up outside the front of her house in a red Vauxhall Corsa and entered through the front door.

Kerry then allegedly used a hammer to hit Miss Widdecombe on the top of her head 21 times, the court heard.

He is accused of tipping her from her chair and taking a wallet out of her handbag before leaving and driving off, having only been in the house for two minutes, the court heard.

A provisional cause of death was given as a blunt force injury to the head, the court heard.

A bearded Kerry, who appeared in the dock wearing a grey tracksuit, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and Byrley Road address.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey later on Tuesday.

Motivation

Speaking outside New Scotland Yard on Monday, head of UK Counter Terrorism Policing Laurence Taylor said detectives are still investigating any possible political or terrorist motivation.

Miss Widdecombe was first elected as a Conservative MP in Kent in 1987, was a prisons minister in the 1990s and later became an MEP for the Brexit Party.

At the time of her death she was a spokeswoman on immigration and justice for Reform UK.

She also found fame outside politics on Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother.

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