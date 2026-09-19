Man jailed after assaulting and controlling woman

Nation.Cymru staff

A man has been jailed for more than three years after physically assaulting and controlling a woman over a period of several months.

Joshua Wren, 33, of Cecil Street, Holyhead, was sentenced at Mold Crown Court on September 16 after previously being found guilty of controlling and coercive behaviour.

He also admitted possessing a Class B drug.

The court heard that between August 2025 and February 2026, Wren subjected the woman to physical violence, including slapping her and punching her in the head.

He also threatened and controlled her, leaving her in fear for her safety.

Wren was sentenced to three years and three months in prison and made subject to a restraining order protecting the woman for seven years.

Detective Constable Amie said: “Wren has a previous history of violence and has once again shown that he is a danger to women.

“I commend the victim for her bravery in coming forward. I hope this sentence allows her to move forward with her life.

“We take all forms of violence against women and girls seriously and continue to bring offenders to justice.

“I encourage anyone experiencing abuse, or concerned for the welfare of someone else, to contact us. We will listen and take action.”

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