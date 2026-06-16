Man jailed after attacking brother with converted handgun

Nation.Cymru staff

A man who repeatedly punched and stamped on his brother before threatening others with a converted handgun has been jailed for more than five years.

Jamie Williams, 24, of Chapel Street, Caernarfon, was sentenced at Mold Crown Court on 15 June after admitting a string of offences arising from a violent incident on 18 April.

Williams pleaded guilty to assault causing physical harm, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a certificate, converting an imitation firearm into a functioning firearm and possession of cannabis.

The court heard that Williams launched an unprovoked attack on his brother, punching him several times in the face before striking him on the head with the handle of an imitation handgun.

Despite the victim falling unconscious, Williams continued the assault, repeatedly punching and stamping on his brother’s head, causing serious injuries.

Police said Williams then used the weapon, which had been modified so it could fire bullets, to threaten other people who were present and attempting to help the injured man.

Williams was jailed for five years and seven months.

The court also made a forfeiture order for the destruction of the firearm, ammunition and cannabis recovered during the investigation.

Detective Inspector Chris Burrow said: “Williams carried out a violent attack on his own brother, which could have easily resulted in a fatality.

“This will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the victim and those who witnessed this terrifying assault.

“Incidents of this nature are extremely rare in North Wales, and I would reassure residents that carrying weapons will not be tolerated and we will robustly pursue any intelligence reported to us.

“Anybody with information about those who carry weapons, or imitation weapons in public, is urged to contact police or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”