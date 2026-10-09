Man jailed after attacking ex-partner and locking her in her home

Nation.Cymru staff

A man who repeatedly punched his ex-partner and locked her inside her own home has been jailed for three years.

Daniel Green, 35, from Morriston, Swansea, smashed the woman’s phone and took her keys, leaving her unable to call for help or leave.

She managed to open a window and shout to a neighbour, who contacted police.

Green resisted officers during his arrest, headbutting and kicking a female police officer.

In August, he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, one count of false imprisonment and one count of assault on an emergency worker.

Sergeant Penny Romanello said: “Daniel Green is a violent offender who clearly poses great danger to women.

“Like many domestic abusers, he was frequently paranoid about the victim being unfaithful. But he was the true threat to their relationship due to his violence.”

She said the abuse had left the woman struggling to leave her home.

“He has left the victim frightened and a shadow of her former self, and the psychological effects of his abuse will be long-lasting. The victim now struggles to leave the house.

“Being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the offending is not an excuse. This was repeated domestic abuse which nobody should have to endure. His behaviour was completely out of control, and for that reason, prison is the only suitable place for him.”

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