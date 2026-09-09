Man jailed after attempting sexual communication with child online

Nation.Cymru staff

A man who attempted to engage in sexual communication with someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl online has been jailed for three years.

Elwyn Jones, 64, of Nant Peris, was sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court.

Jones had previously admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and distributing an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child.

He also admitted three counts of making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of a child, possessing extreme pornography and possessing a prohibited image of a child.

In November 2025, Jones began communicating online with someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

He encouraged the conversation to become sexual and sent indecent images.

The profile was in fact a decoy and Jones was subsequently arrested by police.

As well as the three-year prison sentence, Jones was made subject to a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will remain on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Constable Megan Roberts said: “Jones has proved himself to be a danger to children by attempting sexualised communication with a young girl.

“It is lucky on this occasion that this was a decoy profile and that no child became victim to his predatory behaviour.

“We remain committed to protecting all young people from those who attempt to abuse them.”

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