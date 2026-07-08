Man jailed after attempting to groom girls online

Nation.Cymru staff

A man who attempted to groom what he believed were young teenage girls online has been jailed for four years.

Tibor Tompos, 44, of Ashfield Road, Shotton, was sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court on Monday after admitting a series of child sexual offences.

The court heard that in May 2024 Tompos began exchanging sexualised messages with what he believed was a 13-year-old girl online. The account was in fact a decoy profile created by a paedophile hunter group, and North Wales Police subsequently arrested him.

Examination of his electronic devices uncovered further sexualised conversations with two other accounts he believed belonged to 14-year-old girls.

Police said Tompos sent explicit images and videos of himself and asked for sexual images in return. Both accounts were also decoy profiles.

Tompos admitted attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, attempting to cause a child to look at images of sexual activity, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, and making indecent pseudo-photographs of a child.

As well as being jailed for four years, he was made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order lasting 15 years.

Police Constable Becky Bannister, from North Wales Police’s Online Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “Tompos showed that he is a danger to girls by attempting sexualised communication with three young girls.

“It is lucky on this occasion that they were all decoy profiles and that no child became victim to his predatory behaviour.

“We will relentlessly pursue those who engage in online child sexual abuse to protect children in North Wales.”