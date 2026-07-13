Man jailed after being found with a Kinder Egg full of drugs

Nation.Cymru staff

A 19-year-old man has been sentenced after officers found him in possession of a Kinder Egg full of cocaine.

Corey Sutton, from Tonyrefail, was sentenced to two years and four months in a Young Offenders Institute last Wednesday, July 8.

Sutton was found guilty of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply and possession of cocaine at Swansea Crown Court.

This follows an incident on April 28 where officers on patrol in Tonyrefail spotted a car known to be involved in drug dealing. They spoke to Sutton who was a passenger in the car, and then subsequently searched him and uncovered a Kinder Egg filled with small bags of the class A drug which had a total value of £200-£300.

In bodycam footage published by South Wales Police on their social media, Sutton repeatedly denies that the egg belongs to him while the driver of the vehicle is seemingly unaware of the drugs in Sutton’s pocket, telling him: “Didn’t tell me about that did you.”

Police also searched the young man’s phone where they found a substantial number of messages involving him in the supply of class A and class B drugs.

Police constable Adam Lewis said: “Corey Sutton was caught in the act while trying to sell his drugs onto the streets of Rhondda.

“He is now going to prison for almost three years – a very costly price to pay which shows that dealing Class A drugs is just not worth it. Our officers will find you and you will go to prison.”