Man jailed after child grooming investigation uncovered indecent images

Nation.Cymru staff

A Rhondda man has been jailed for more than four years after an undercover police operation uncovered attempts to groom children online and led officers to a collection of indecent images.

David Pincott, 42, of Pentre, was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison at Cardiff Crown Court after pleading guilty to a series of child sexual offences.

He admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, engaging in sexual communication with a child, attempting to meet a girl following grooming, three counts of making indecent images of children and possessing prohibited images of a child.

The offences came to light during an investigation by South Wales Police’s Online Investigations Team.

Police said Pincott used Snapchat to communicate with two people he believed were girls under the age of 16, including sending messages asking to see them naked. The accounts were, in fact, being operated by undercover officers.

Following his arrest, officers searched Pincott’s home and seized mobile phones, laptops and other electronic devices.

A forensic examination uncovered indecent images of children and evidence that he had also communicated with another girl under the age of 16.

Detective Constable Nichola McGill, of South Wales Police, said: “The perverse images possessed by David Pincott were disgusting, depraved and completely unacceptable.

“For him to take sexual pleasure from these images is reprehensible and proves that he is a danger to children. He will now serve a significant time in prison.”

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