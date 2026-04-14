Man jailed after child seriously injured in motorbike collision

A man has been jailed after a five-year-old boy was left critically injured in a collision involving a motorcycle.

Kaylem Longhurst, 18, struck the child while riding a motorbike before fleeing the scene. The incident happened on Central Drive in Shotton at around 5.30pm on 11 September 2024.

The boy, Arlo Buckley, suffered serious injuries after being hit and dragged along the road. He was airlifted to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool for treatment.

Following an investigation, Longhurst, of Morgan Walk, Nantwich, admitted dangerous driving. He was also found guilty by a jury at Mold Crown Court in February of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

At Mold Crown Court on 14 April, Longhurst was sentenced to 14 months in prison.

Three members of his family were also convicted in connection with attempts to help him evade justice.

His mother, Terry Follows, 43, of Clwyd Street, Shotton, was jailed for 26 months after being found guilty of perverting the course of justice. Shane Hunt, 39, also of Clwyd Street, was sentenced to 21 months for the same offence.

Longhurst’s older sister, Cara Haran, 25, of Lucas Avenue, York, had previously pleaded guilty to her role in the conspiracy and was sentenced to nine months in prison.

Temporary Detective Inspector Katie Davies, from North Wales Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a shocking and deeply distressing incident in which a five-year-old child was left with serious injuries, while the person responsible chose to flee the scene rather than stop and help.

“What is particularly concerning is that members of Longhurst’s own family then assisted him in attempting to evade justice, including helping him leave the area and destroy evidence.

“I would like to commend the bravery of Arlo and his family, and also thank members of the public who came forward with information.

“Today’s sentence reflects the diligent work of our officers and sends a clear message that we will relentlessly pursue not only offenders, but anyone who seeks to help them avoid accountability.”