Man jailed after crack cocaine and heroin found stuffed inside his pants

Nation.Cymru staff

A Newport man is back in prison after wraps of crack cocaine and heroin tucked inside his underwear were recovered during a search.

Curtis Lewis, 29, was the passenger of a car which caught the attention of officers patrolling the Bettws area of the city.

Lewis was sentenced at Newport Crown Court on Monday 13 July after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply controlled drugs of class A – crack cocaine and heroin.

Initially resisting arrest which prompted the use of PAVA spray, Lewis produced two bags from his underwear during a search by Community Action Team (CAT) officers in Monnow Way at around 11.50am on 1 May.

When analysed, the small packet contained 18 wraps of crack cocaine and the larger packet contained 31 wraps of heroin.

At the time of his arrest, the defendant was on licence after being jailed for six months at Newport Magistrates’ Court in October last year for pleading guilty to possession of a knife in a public place.

PC Billy Connor, the officer in the case, said:

“It is disappointing to see any defendant back before the courts so soon after a previous sentence was heard, but there can be no excuses for anyone who continues to offend.

“Tackling drug supply and protecting vulnerable people and their families from the misery and pain caused by illegal drugs is a priority for us.

“We’re grateful to the support of our communities whose valuable information helps us bring people who only seek to profit from the vulnerable by supplying drugs to justice.”

Lewis, from Newport, received three years’ imprisonment.

If you have any concerns or information about illegal drug supply or dealing in your community, please report it to us via our website, by calling 101 or sending us a direct message on our Facebook or X social media pages, so we can act.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, with information or visit their website.