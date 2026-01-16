Man jailed after hiding illegal tobacco and vapes in his oven, toilet and bed

A south Wales man has been jailed after his business was found to be selling illegal disposable electronic cigarettes and counterfeit tobacco hidden around his shop.

Twenty-six-year-old Halkawt Arif, from Waun Wen, Swansea, was found on July 16 to be in possession of e-cigarettes which did not comply with the Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016, due to having a volume of nicotine which exceeded the maximum permitted.

Counterfeit tobacco was also located in an oven and in a secret compartment in the shop’s toilet. During a search of Arif’s flat, some 1,353 packets of illegal tobacco and 468 illegal vapes were found and seized. Some of this was hidden in Arif’s bed.

On December 8, Arif changed his pleas from not guilty to guilty for following charges:

Participate in fraudulent business carried on by sole trader – Fraud Act 2006

Produce / supply electronic cigarette / refill container which did not comply with product requirements (two counts)

Possess goods with a false trade mark for sale / hire (two counts)

He has been sentenced to a total of 16 months in prison.

PC James Rees said: “The issue of vape shops selling illegal e-cigarettes and tobacco is one that we are working hard alongside Trading Standards in order to address in Swansea city centre.

“These illegal products are unsafe and can cause significant health risks to those unsuspecting people who purchase these products from shops which knowingly operate in contradiction to the law.

“Halkawt Arif played his part in that, and for that it is right that he is going to prison.”