Man jailed after hiding in cannabis farm cupboard

A man has been jailed after he was found hiding in a cupboard when police raided a south Wales cannabis farm.

42-year-old Antonjo Kodheli, of no fixed abode, was found inside the property on Bryn Y Môr Crescent, Uplands, Swansea when officers conducted a search at the address.

A total of 539 plants were found across eight rooms in the property.

Kodheli pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of a controlled drug of Class B. He has been sentenced to eight months in prison.

Sergeant Luke Tucker of South Wales Police said: “It is incredibly disappointing to continually find that addresses in Swansea have been used to conduct illegal activities including drug cultivation.

“Antonjo Kodheli is the latest in a long line of people who have found that entering the illegal drug trade is not all it cracked up to be.

“While some may argue that there are more dangerous drugs, the money generated by cannabis farms is very commonly then funnelled towards even more serious criminal activity, and that is why we will always take action.”