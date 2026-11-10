Man jailed after hitting cyclist and driving stolen taxi the wrong way on A55

Nation.Cymru staff

A man who seriously injured a cyclist in Holyhead before driving a stolen taxi the wrong way on the A55 has been jailed for three years.

Darragh O’Grady, 31, stole the taxi from Holborn Road on the evening of 24 August, hours after arriving in Holyhead by ferry.

Police received several calls as drivers swerved to avoid the taxi. Several parked vehicles were damaged before O’Grady hit a cyclist on London Road, causing serious and lasting injuries.

O’Grady drove on without stopping and entered the westbound carriageway of the A55 heading in the wrong direction. Officers stopped traffic before using a stinger to bring the taxi to a halt near Rhosneigr, where he was arrested.

Police recovered bank cards and a mobile phone that had been reported stolen on the ferry O’Grady had taken earlier that day. He had spent more than £200 of the victim’s money.

O’Grady, who is from Ireland and has no fixed address, was sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court on Tuesday 10 November. He had previously admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and other driving offences. He also admitted theft and fraud by false representation.

“O’Grady’s actions that evening were reckless and inherently dangerous,” said Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Nick Evans.

“Without the courageous response by officers to resolve the situation, the consequences could have been devastating.”

Mr Evans thanked members of the public for alerting police and supporting the investigation.