Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Man jailed after knife-point shop robbery

15 Jun 2026 2 minute read
Stephan Thomas. Photo South Wales Police

Nation.Cymru staff

A man who threatened a shop worker with a knife before stealing cash from a convenience store has been jailed for six years.

The robbery took place at Owen Stores in Trefechan, Merthyr Tydfil, where Stephan Thomas entered the shop armed with a knife and demanded money from a member of staff.

Thomas, 25, of Merthyr Tydfil, was sentenced after pleading guilty to robbery and possession of a knife in a public place.

South Wales Police said officers were called to the store on 3 February following reports of an armed robbery.

CCTV footage reviewed by investigators showed Thomas entering the shop and brandishing a knife while demanding cash.

Police said he could be heard shouting: “Give me the money.”

Thomas stole around £40 in coins before leaving the premises.

Officers began inquiries to locate him the following day and quickly identified and arrested him.

Detective Constable Peter Davies said: “Robbery can have a devastating impact on shopworkers, and nobody should be subjected to violence while going about their work.

“A quick response from the team and the bravery and co-operation of the victim, and his colleagues, has ensured that Thomas has been put in prison for a significant period of time.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.