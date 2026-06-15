Man jailed after knife-point shop robbery

Nation.Cymru staff

A man who threatened a shop worker with a knife before stealing cash from a convenience store has been jailed for six years.

The robbery took place at Owen Stores in Trefechan, Merthyr Tydfil, where Stephan Thomas entered the shop armed with a knife and demanded money from a member of staff.

Thomas, 25, of Merthyr Tydfil, was sentenced after pleading guilty to robbery and possession of a knife in a public place.

South Wales Police said officers were called to the store on 3 February following reports of an armed robbery.

CCTV footage reviewed by investigators showed Thomas entering the shop and brandishing a knife while demanding cash.

Police said he could be heard shouting: “Give me the money.”

Thomas stole around £40 in coins before leaving the premises.

Officers began inquiries to locate him the following day and quickly identified and arrested him.

Detective Constable Peter Davies said: “Robbery can have a devastating impact on shopworkers, and nobody should be subjected to violence while going about their work.

“A quick response from the team and the bravery and co-operation of the victim, and his colleagues, has ensured that Thomas has been put in prison for a significant period of time.”