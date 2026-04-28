Man jailed after neglected huskies found underweight in filthy home

A man has been jailed and banned from keeping animals after three huskies were found severely underweight and living in filthy conditions.

Ian John Hammond, 32, of Partridge Road, Tonypandy, was sentenced at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on April 20 after failing to meet the welfare needs of the dogs.

The court heard the animals were discovered in a house covered in faeces, rubbish and discarded clothing, with no evidence of adequate food or water.

All three dogs, two adults and a puppy, were found to be underweight, with a vet later confirming the adults had a body condition score of one out of nine, indicating severe malnutrition.

The puppy was given a score of two, with a healthy range considered to be between four and five.

Examinations also revealed the dogs had been eating non-food items. Plastic and other indigestible materials were found in their faeces.

Hammond had previously been found guilty in his absence of an offence under the Animal Welfare Act. He was sentenced to three months in custody, ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge, and disqualified from keeping all animals for five years.

The court heard he had been struggling with heroin addiction at the time of the offences but is now drug-free with the support of a methadone programme.

An RSPCA animal rescue officer who attended the property with police described a strong smell of urine and faeces on entering the home, with waste spread throughout multiple rooms.

The dogs were described as alert but nervous, with their ribs, hips and spines clearly visible.

They were taken into care and later transferred to a rescue centre, where their condition began to improve.

Two of the dogs have since been rehomed, while the third remains in care awaiting a permanent home.

RSPCA Inspector Simon Evans said: “Every animal deserves to be treated with kindness and respect and if you are responsible for an animal you must make sure their welfare needs are met.

“Thankfully these dogs were rescued and now have a second chance in a forever home.”

Hammond received an additional one-month sentence for a separate bail offence, bringing his total custodial sentence to four months.