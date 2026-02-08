Man jailed after officers discover crack cocaine hidden in bathroom

More than 60 wraps of crack cocaine were found underneath a bath panel when officers carried out a warrant at a flat in south Wales.

Tomiwa Salami, 18, was arrested after Newport neighbourhood officers raided the address in Capel Crescent, Pill, on Wednesday 22 October of last year.

Officers searched the bathroom and seized 62 wraps of crack cocaine from underneath the tub.

They also recovered cannabis, mobile phones and other electronic devices from the address.

Salami was jailed for more than two years at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday 4 February after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A – crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, and possession of cannabis.

PC Kieron Gibbs, the officer in the case, said: “During our investigation, the evidence we gathered from a mobile phoned seized showed clearly that the defendant was involved in the sale and supply of crack cocaine and cannabis.

“Salami claimed that the cannabis was for personal use and that he had no knowledge of the crack cocaine recovered from the bathroom.

“However, when confronted with the evidence, the defendant admitted the charges he faced in court.

“We’re grateful to the continued support from our communities whose valuable information helps us bring people who only seek to profit from the vulnerable by selling and supplying drugs to justice.”

Salami received a sentence of 26 months imprisonment.

If you have any concerns or information about illegal drug supply or drug dealing in your community, please report it to us via our website, by calling 101 or sending us a direct message on our Facebook or X social media pages, so we can act.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, with information or visit their website.