Man jailed after officers discover property filled with cannabis plants

A man has been jailed after police discovered a cannabis farm with 400 plants at a property in south Wales.

Kamber Murrja, 24, of Heston has been sentenced today (April 2) at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court to 30 weeks in prison after police discovered 400 Cannabis plants within a building in Porth.

This follows a guilty plea at Merthyr Magistrates Court on February 27.

South Wales Police officers were called to the address on 25 February by the property’s letting agency, who reported suspicious wiring outside the building and unpaid rent.

Officers attended and after searching the property found 400 cannabis plants as part of a large cannabis grow.

Drone operators, who were also in attendance, identified a man who had climbed out of the back window and made his way down towards the riverbank.

After initially attempting to enter the river to avoid arrest, Murrja eventually made his way towards the officers who arrested him on suspicion of Cannabis cultivation.

Police Constable Dylan Baldwin said: “By continuing to disrupt and seize these supply lines we can make the communities of South Wales a safer place.

“With the help of our drone operators, we were able to swiftly locate Murrja and bring him to justice. He will now spend a considerable time behind bars.”