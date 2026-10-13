Man jailed after police find £30,000 of cocaine in car boot

Nation.Cymru staff

A man has been jailed for two-and-a-half years after police found cocaine worth up to £30,000 in the boot of his car.

Lee Hope, 38, of Lyme Cross Road, Huyton, Merseyside, was stopped on the A55 at Bangor on 21 August.

Officers had received information that a vehicle was travelling from Merseyside towards north Wales to bring drugs into the area.

Hope, who was driving, was arrested and a search uncovered the cocaine.

He was sentenced at Mold Crown Court after previously admitting possession with intent to supply cocaine.

PC Scott Jones said: “We will continue to relentlessly pursue those who seek to bring illegal drugs into North Wales and will act on any information received from the community.

“Criminals who are involved in drug supply cause devastating harm to vulnerable people for their own financial gain.”

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