Man jailed after RSPCA finds ‘sadistic’ badger stabbing video

A man, who tried to use ADHD and autism as an excuse for persecuting badgers in “deliberate and sadistic” acts where mammals were filmed being stabbed, kicked and attacked by dogs has been jailed for 16 weeks.

Lloyd Gary Robert Davies, aged 23, of Bryn Heol, Bedwas, Caerphilly was also banned from keeping all animals for life.

Newport Magistrates’ Court was told he killed or injured the protected mammals by setting lurchers on them in fights shared on mobile phones.

The court heard one video recovered from his phone showed a man’s hand plunging a knife into an injured badger after it is kicked and savaged by dogs.

Davies exposed his female lurcher Shirley to severe injuries by putting her into the illegal fights and lending her out for associates to do the same

“Hands tied”

District Judge Sophie Toms wanted to impose a longer sentence for the “absolutely disgusting” attacks but admitted “regrettably my hands are somewhat tied”.

She added: “This was deliberate and sadistic cruelty filmed and shared for entertainment – one of the most serious cases of cruelty I’ve had to deal with in all my time.”

Davies pleaded guilty to killing, injuring or taking a badger, and aiding, abetting, counselling or procuring another person to kill, injure or take a badger, under the Protection of Badgers Act 1992.

He also admitted two Animal Welfare Act 2006 charges of failing to meet Shirley’s needs to be protected from pain, suffering, injury and disease, by using her to hunt badgers.

At a sentencing hearing on 25 September, Judge Toms also ordered him to pay £400 costs and £154 victim surcharges.

The judge was told that the cruelty was exposed when a mobile phone seized from the defendant last year was examined by the RSPCA’s special operations unit.

They found 13 videos in all, showing lurchers attacking “vocalising” badgers covered with blood, while men encourage the dogs to attack.

It was said after the case that Davies was ill at the time the stabbing video was filmed and had not been involved in making it.

In mitigation, it was said that Davies was, at 22, “young” when he committed the offences and had health issues including ADHD and autism.

He was said to be “deeply upset and remorseful” and was not “cruel” but “got in with a bad crowd”. He loved Shirley and had signed her over into RSPCA care.

After the case, Shirley was given the medical care and rehabilitation she needed and successfully rehomed in another part of the country.

Harm

A spokesperson for the RSPCA’s Special Operations Unit, who investigated, said: “The judge’s comments made it absolutely clear what she thought about the degree of cruelty inflicted on badgers in this case.

“She also spelled out the kind of harm suffered by the defendant’s dog Shirley before we were able to take her to safety.

“But it also shows how people who persecute wildlife for pleasure will not be tolerated. We will investigate them and bring them to justice.”

The charity worked in partnership on the investigation with Gwent Police and Natural Resources Wales, the official body which manages the country’s land, water and other natural resources.

PC Rhys Jones of Gwent Police, said: “I’m glad that the offender has been brought to justice for his cruel behaviour against these animals.

“This case showcases the importance of our link with the RSPCA, to ensure that offenders like Davies do not get away with these cruel acts against animals.”

David Griffiths, of Natural Resources Wales, said: “This was a deeply disturbing case of cruelty against a protected species.

“Badgers and their setts are safeguarded by law, and any harm caused to them without a valid licence is a criminal offence.

“We work closely with enforcement partners including the RSPCA and the police to uphold wildlife protection laws in Wales. This prosecution sends a strong message that such appalling acts will not be tolerated.”