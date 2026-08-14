Man jailed after stabbing sleeping flatmate 14 times

Nation.Cymru staff

A man who stabbed his flatmate 14 times as he slept on a sofa has been jailed for 12 years.

Ryan Madden, 37, attacked the man following an argument over noise at a mutual friend’s home at “The Tower” in Cwmbran on Saturday, February 7.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the victim had returned to watching television after the argument before falling asleep.

He was woken at around 11pm to find Madden attacking him with a knife.

The victim suffered 14 stab wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Madden, of no fixed abode, fled the scene following the attack and later attempted to conceal evidence by washing his clothes.

He was subsequently charged with attempted murder and pleaded guilty to the offence.

Madden was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court to 12 years in prison with a further five years on extended licence.

DC Rose Edwards, the officer in the case, said: “Madden violently attacked his victim while he slept before fleeing the scene and attempting to conceal evidence by washing his clothes.

“Violence in Gwent will not be tolerated, and those who carry out these senseless acts of violence will be put before the courts to face the consequences.

“We welcome the sentence imposed on Madden, and while we recognise the longstanding impact this ordeal will have, we hope it offers some comfort and sense of justice for the victim.”

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