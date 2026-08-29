Man jailed after strangling partner and holding her against her will

Nation.Cymru staff

A man has been jailed after strangling his partner and holding her against her will during an attack at their home.

Karl Cormell grabbed the woman by the neck and pinned her against a wall during an argument at their home in Tywyn in February.

The 44-year-old then kept her in a bedroom against her will, where she managed to send a message to a family member alerting them that she needed help.

Cormell, of Grasmere Avenue, Warrington, left the property before police arrived but was arrested a short time later.

He appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court after previously admitting two counts of assault by beating and intentional strangulation.

Cormell was sentenced to 16 months in prison and made subject to a domestic abuse protection order (DAPO) lasting three years.

District Inspector Iwan Jones praised the victim and her sister for their actions.

He said: “I commend the bravery of the victim and her sister who came to her assistance during a frightening experience.

“In line with our force priorities, we remain fully committed to protecting victims of domestic abuse and bringing perpetrators to justice.

“Anyone experiencing abuse, or concerned for the welfare of someone else, is urged to contact us – we will listen, we will support you and we will act.”

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