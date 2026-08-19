Man jailed after supplying drugs to 16-year-old

Nation.Cymru staff

A man who supplied large quantities of ketamine, MDMA and cannabis to a 16-year-old has been jailed for nine years and nine months.

Steven Moorcroft, 38, of Parker Close, Sefton, was sentenced at Mold Crown Court on Wednesday, August 19, after previously admitting being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs.

The court heard that over a two-month period Moorcroft supplied drugs to the teenager, who travelled from Conwy to Merseyside to collect them before selling them on.

Police executed a warrant at the teenager’s home on August 5, 2025, where officers seized drugs, cash and mobile phones.

Analysis of one of the phones subsequently linked Moorcroft and the teenager to what police described as “large wholesale quantities” of drugs.

Moorcroft was arrested on April 1 this year.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced at a youth court earlier this year.

Moorcroft is the sixth person to be convicted as part of Operation Noriker, an investigation into the supply of Class A and B drugs between North Wales and Merseyside.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Kneale said: “We will continue to pursue those who deal drugs on our streets and cause misery to our local communities.

“As part of this investigation we have safeguarded children and vulnerable people who were being targeted to supply them with drugs.

“Organised crime has no place in our communities, and we will relentlessly pursue those who are involved in this type of criminality.

“We thank the community for their support and information provided.”

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