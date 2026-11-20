Nation.Cymru staff

A man who killed a father of 12 as he celebrated his son’s engagement with his family in Welshpool has been jailed for 10 years.

Martin Slezak, 25, of Stanley Street, Welshpool, denied murdering 49-year-old Young John Mongan. He was found guilty of manslaughter after a two-week trial at Caernarfon Crown Court.

The court heard that Mr Mongan had travelled from his home in Walsall to Welshpool with his wife and adult children on 27 June to mark the engagement. An altercation broke out between Mr Mongan and Slezak at a kebab shop in Church Street.

CCTV shown to the jury captured Mr Mongan backing out of the shop into the street as Slezak followed him. Slezak punched him in the head, and Mr Mongan appeared to lose consciousness immediately.

Slezak continued punching Mr Mongan as he lay motionless in the road. A friend of Mr Mongan intervened. After a brief altercation, Slezak turned back and kicked Mr Mongan in the head as his family watched.

Members of the public and emergency crews tried to help, but Mr Mongan was pronounced dead in the early hours of 28 June. Police arrested Slezak at his home shortly after 6.30am. He was charged with murder the following day.

Judge Geraint Walters sentenced Slezak to 10 years in prison after the verdict.

Acting Detective Superintendent Rhys Jones, who led the Dyfed-Powys Police investigation, said: “This was a sustained and violent attack carried out by Martin Slezak, resulting in the death of Young John Mongan.”

Mr Mongan’s family said he was a father “who would do absolutely anything for his children”. His two youngest daughters witnessed the attack.

“There will be birthdays, weddings, family celebrations, Christmases and countless other occasions when his absence will be felt,” the family said. “There will always be an empty space where our father should be.”

They added: “The person who killed our father did not just take one life. He took away a husband, a father, a grandfather and the heart of an entire family.”