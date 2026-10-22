Man jailed for 15 years for repeatedly raping woman over two years

Nation.Cymru staff

A man who repeatedly raped and violently assaulted a woman over two years has been jailed for 15 years.

Thomas Cato, 37, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Mold Crown Court on Thursday, October 22, after being found guilty of five counts of rape at a trial in September.

He received an extended sentence comprising 15 years in prison and a further two years on licence.

Cato’s attacks left the woman feeling petrified. He hit her on the head, causing visible injuries, and on one occasion broke her ribs, leaving her unable to move because of the pain.

He must register as a sex offender indefinitely and was given a lifetime restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim.

Detective Constable Bethany Clarke said: “His horrific actions have been devastating, leaving her feeling isolated and unable to trust easily.

“She has experienced a trauma that no one should ever face, and she has shown extraordinary bravery in coming forward.

“She has no doubt protected other women from further harm, and I hope this outcome provides some measure of reassurance and closure, as she continues her recovery.”

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