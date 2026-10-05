Man jailed for 18 years after brutal rape

Nation.Cymru staff

A man who raped and strangled a woman, leaving her with injuries a doctor described as the worst they had ever seen, has been jailed for 18 years.

Jordan Jones, 26, of South View, Chirk, admitted nine offences, including four counts of rape, two sexual assaults, threats to kill, intentional strangulation and assault.

Mold Crown Court imposed an extended sentence of 23 years on Monday, comprising 18 years in prison and a further five years on licence.

Jones will remain on the sex offenders register indefinitely. A restraining order was also imposed to protect the victim for life.

Police were called to reports of a woman in distress in the Chirk area in February.

Jones had attacked and strangled her. When she tried to escape, he dragged her to the floor, threatened to kill her and raped her, causing devastating internal injuries.

During the attack, he told her: “I will show you what a rapist can do.”

He had also threatened to kill her earlier that evening.

Officers found Jones in a car nearby shortly after arriving and arrested him. He remained in custody until sentencing.

Investigating officer Detective Constable James Grimwood said: “This was a sustained attack by a truly despicable offender who inflicted brutal violence on the victim, leaving her with devastating physical injuries and emotional distress – for which he has shown no remorse.

“She has undergone trauma that no one should ever face and it is testament to her extraordinary courage that Jones will rightly serve a considerable amount of time in prison, where he can cause no further harm.

“I hope this outcome provides some measure of reassurance and closure, as she continues her recovery.”

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