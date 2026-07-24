Man jailed for 21 years for raping three women

Nation.Cymru staff

A man has been jailed for 21 years after raping three women and sexually assaulting another victim.

Tyrone Barnett, 23, of Briton Ferry, Neath Port Talbot, was sentenced to an extended prison term after being convicted of three counts of rape and one count of assault by penetration against a female aged 13 or over.

South Wales Police said Barnett’s offending involved three separate victims.

Detective Constable Carys Davies said Barnett had repeatedly targeted vulnerable women.

“Tyrone Barnett’s behaviour towards these victims was no one-off occurrence,” she said.

“He took advantage of them and showed complete disregard for their wellbeing.

“We commend the bravery of the victims in coming forward to disclose Tyrone Barnett’s offending, and hope that they now feel a sense of closure following this ordeal.

“If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual abuse, please do not hesitate to report it to police.”

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