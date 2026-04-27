Man jailed for 21 years for sexually assaulting a child

A man has been jailed for 21 years after sexually assaulting a child and possessing hundreds of indecent images and videos.

Ben Caunce, 35, of Banks Road, Mancot, was sentenced at Mold Crown Court on Monday after previously admitting multiple offences.

The court heard he carried out eight sexual assaults on a child and possessed more than 200 Category A indecent images and videos — the most serious classification. He also pleaded guilty to possessing more than 200 Category B images and almost 300 Category C images, as well as sharing an indecent image with another person.

Caunce further admitted taking a number of indecent images himself, including eight Category A images, 16 Category B and 23 Category C.

He will serve at least two thirds of his sentence in custody before being considered for release, with the remainder served on licence.

In addition, he has been placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely and made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life. A 15-year restraining order was also imposed to protect the victim.

The offences came to light in December last year after Caunce showed indecent images and videos to a colleague at a social event. The colleague reported the incident to police, prompting an investigation.

Officers seized Caunce’s devices, which contained images of him sexually assaulting a child. He was subsequently arrested, charged and remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.

Detective Constable Danielle Craig said: “Ben Caunce poses a danger to children, and I am pleased that today’s sentence reflects the seriousness and depravity of the offences he committed.

“I commend the bravery and dignity of the victim’s mother for having the courage to assist with the investigation, and for her resilience throughout.

“I also want to highlight the bravery of Caunce’s colleague who brought him to the attention of the police. As a result of his report, an investigation was launched that resulted in him being brought to justice today.

“We will leave no stone unturned when investigating those who seek to do harm to vulnerable members of our society. Any victim of sexual abuse is encouraged to come forward with the confidence that they will be heard and supported.”