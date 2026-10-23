Man jailed for 25 years for raping and sexually assaulting four boys in the 1990s

Nation.Cymru staff

A 61-year-old man from Newbridge has been jailed for 25 years for raping and sexually assaulting four boys in the 1990s.

Anthony Badham pleaded guilty to a series of sexual offences and was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday.

Gwent Police began investigating in 2022, when two of his victims came forward. Two more reported him to police in 2025.

Badham was well known in Pontymister at the time of the offending and often spent time with local children through his hobby of fixing up cars and bikes.

Detectives believe that may have given him the opportunity to abuse other children, and they are urging anyone else affected to come forward.

DS Laura Redwood, the officer in charge, said: “At the heart of this investigation are four men, who have shown remarkable strength and resilience. Their courage in reporting the defendant’s despicable crimes means he is rightfully behind bars.

“We understand that reporting crimes of this nature can be difficult and daunting, but we want to stress that you are not alone. Anyone reporting child sexual offences will be listened to and supported.”

Anyone with information, or who wants to report offences linked to Badham, can call 101, send a direct message on Gwent Police’s social media channels or use the force’s website.

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