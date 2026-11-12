Man jailed for abusing partner and strangling her sister

Nation.Cymru staff

A St Asaph man who subjected his partner to sustained physical and verbal abuse and strangled her sister has been jailed for four years and 11 months.

John Damon Gizzi, 55, of Cwttir Lane, was sentenced at Mold Crown Court on 12 November after pleading guilty last month to controlling and coercive behaviour, intentional strangulation and failing to provide police with his mobile phone PIN.

The court heard that Natasha Farah, 31, was found unconscious at her flat in Rhos-on-Sea in April and remains in hospital in an unresponsive state with serious brain damage. The court heard there was no evidence that Gizzi, who found her unconscious, was directly responsible for that injury.

Gizzi began a relationship with Ms Farah in 2024. The court heard that he controlled what she wore, repeatedly accused her of infidelity and took back cars and other expensive items he had lent her, telling her she had to behave a certain way to get them back.

In July 2025, Gizzi repeatedly punched her in the head while she was still wearing her seatbelt in a car outside Colwyn Bay Football Club. On another occasion, he hit her in the face at a gym and threw a dumbbell at her.

In April, after Ms Farah’s sister Samantha challenged him, Gizzi gripped her neck with both hands, causing her to fall. He then took her bag, which contained her sister’s house keys.

Gizzi was arrested on 7 April. He provided his phone PIN shortly before the October trial, weeks after the deadline. In one of the messages recovered by police, Ms Farah told him: “You’ve made me feel worthless and beyond heartbroken. You have broken me.”

Defending, Duncan Bould asked the court to take account of Gizzi’s guilty pleas. Judge Simon Mills said Gizzi had a “troubling history of previous offences” and imposed restraining orders and domestic abuse protection orders lasting 15 years.

North Wales Police said it had named the sisters at the family’s request.