Man jailed for almost 17 years for campaign of abuse and sexual assault

Nation.Cymru staff

A man who subjected a woman to a prolonged campaign of coercive control, violence and sexual assault has been jailed for almost 17 years.

Sion Evans, of Waterloo Street, Caernarfon, was sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court after admitting controlling and coercive behaviour and being convicted of sexual assault following a trial.

The 33-year-old received an extended sentence of 16 years and nine months. He was also made the subject of an indefinite restraining order and will remain on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

The court heard Evans physically and sexually assaulted the woman over a sustained period, leaving her fearing for her life.

During one attack he strangled her until she was unable to breathe. In another incident, he smashed the windscreen of her car.

The abuse left the victim afraid to fall asleep and too frightened to report his behaviour to police.

Detective Constable Dominique Swift said: “Evans’ behaviour has left a life-long impact on his victim, who will forever be traumatised by the violence and abuse he subjected her to.

“She was terrorised by Evans and lived in fear of his unpredictable and erratic actions, which made her fear for her life.

“He caused further trauma by forcing the woman to suffer through a trial and re-live the horrific incidents.

“I commend her bravery in coming forward and seeking support. I hope this sentence allows her to move forward in the knowledge he cannot contact her again.”

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