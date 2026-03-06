Man jailed for attempted rape of child in Wrexham

A 37-year-old man from Corwen has been jailed for 11 years after attempting to rape a young girl in Wrexham.

Ryan William was also handed a 25-year sexual harm prevention order and subject to notification requirements for life at Caernarfon Crown Court today (6 March).

A lifetime restraining order was also put in place to protect the victim.

Detective Sergeant Keegans from North Wales Police, said: “At the centre of this case is a young girl and I commend her for her courage in reporting Williams to police, which has resulted in his conviction and no doubt protected other children from harm.

“Williams shown no remorse for his offending and instead, forced the victim to relive their trauma through a trial.

“I hope this case will encourage others who have been subject to sexual abuse to come forward and be reassured their evidence will be heard, whilst serving as a reminder to any sexual offender that they will face the consequences of their actions – no matter how and when sexual abuse occurred.

“Tackling violence against women and girls remains a foremost priority for North Wales Police.”