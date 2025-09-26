Man jailed for brutal murder of Swansea woman in her own home

A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a woman in her own home.

Matthew Battenbough, 34, will serve a minimum of 20 years and 10 months in jail after bludgeoning Leanne Williams to death with a frying pan, scissors and knife in Swansea.

Ms Williams was found dead at her flat in the Townhill area in February, having suffered extensive injuries including blunt and sharp force injuries to her face and neck.

‘Pitiless ferocity’

Swansea Crown Court heard Battenbough, who had recently been released from prison on licence at the time of the attack, had murdered Ms Williams with a “pitiless ferocity” after being invited into her home.

Ms Williams, 47, was reported missing and discovered in the flat by police on February 27 with her clothing cut and torn, and her breasts and genitals exposed.

The weapons used in the murder were found near her body, stained with her blood and carrying traces of Battenbough’s DNA.

He had recently been released from prison on licence following a conviction for assaulting an emergency worker.

Battenbough has not provided any explanation for murdering Ms Williams throughout the investigation but pleaded guilty at a hearing in August.

The court was told forensic analysis showed evidence of Battenbough and Ms Williams having had sexual intercourse, but it was not clear whether this was consensual, or whether it happened before, during or after her murder.

‘Merciless’

Addressing Battenbough, Judge Paul Thomas KC said: “You were invited to Leanne Williams’ flat … while you were there you subjected her to a prolonged, savage and merciless attack.

“You carried on with your life over the next few days as though nothing had happened.”

Judge Thomas said the “exceptional ferocity” of the attack, in Ms Williams’ own home, the “unimaginable terror” she would have experienced in her final moments and the state in which Battenbough left her body were taken into account when reaching a sentence.

He sentenced Battenbough to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 20 years and 10 months.

Ms Williams’ family told the court they were troubled by Battenbough’s release from prison prior to the attack and an apparent lack of supervision, despite his history of violence.

He has previous convictions for burglary, possession of an offensive weapon, dangerous driving, battery and assaulting an emergency worker.

After he was sentenced, the family said in a statement: “Leanne was beautiful, strong, and kind. She loved nature and animals and had a special connection to horses.

“She aspired to help others by giving them the opportunity to access specially-trained horses and ponies who were sensitive to mental health and other issues. She will be missed dearly.

“We would like to thank South Wales Police for their continued support and the due diligence of the investigation team.”