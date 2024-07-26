Man jailed for chid sex assaults

A man has been jailed for six years for sexually assaulting two children.

Alan Drew, of Cwrt Sefton, Old Colwyn appeared before Caernarfon Crown Court for sentence after being convicted of 11 offences by a jury.

They included sexual activity with a child, sexual communication with a child, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, voyeurism and making indecent images of a child.

The 50-year-old committed the offences against two young girls over a period of time between January 2019 and June 2021.

An investigation was launched in June 2021 after one of the victims told a friend she had been sexually assaulted by Drew, which was reported to the police.

Snapchat

Drew had sent a Snapchat message to the victim apologising for what had happened and said it would only happen again if she wanted it to.

He was later arrested, but released under investigation, until he was eventually charged in June 2023.

Drew was also given a restraining order covering the victims and handed a sexual harm prevention order.

He must also register with the police as a sex offender for life.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Delyth Jones said: “I want to praise both victims for the courage they have shown throughout this investigation.

“Drew has shown no regard for any of them by refusing to admit his crimes. Instead, he forced them to relive their experiences in court, which was incredibly difficult for both of them.

“As a result of their bravery and the evidence gathered, especially the dedicated work of the allocated digital forensic officer who analysed Drew’s devices, the jury was able to see through his lies.

“I hope this sentence will allow the girls to move forward with their lives, knowing Drew will not be able to harm any other children.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

