Man jailed for coercive and controlling behaviour

Nation.Cymru staff

A man who controlled what a woman could eat and wear, and prevented her from seeing family and friends, has been jailed for three years.

George Kyle Daniels, of St David’s Road, Colwyn Bay, was sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court earlier this week after previously pleading guilty to coercive and controlling behaviour.

North Wales Police said Daniels would not allow the victim to leave the house or speak to other people and prevented her from showering alone.

The 28-year-old also controlled what she wore, restricted her eating and stopped her from seeing family and friends.

Police said Daniels also subjected the woman to financial abuse.

He was originally arrested on April 27 following an investigation into a series of incidents.

Daniels was subsequently charged with coercive and controlling behaviour before pleading guilty to the offence.

Following his sentencing, Detective Constable Rae Ellis, from North Wales Police’s Protecting Vulnerable People Unit, praised the victim for coming forward.

She said: “I welcome the sentence passed by the court, and commend the courage and bravery displayed by the victim in this case.

“Her resilience and strength throughout the process played a major part in the outcome and I hope that she can now move forward in her life.

“North Wales Police are committed to pursuing the most violent and dangerous of offenders against women and girls.

“I would encourage anyone who is subject to such abuse to contact us. You will be believed, and your information treated in the utmost confidence.”

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