Man jailed for distributing indecent images of children and animals

A south Wales man has been jailed after pleading guilty to possessing and distributing indecent images of children and animals.

40-year-old Chris Williams, from Cwmavon, Neath Port Talbot, was identified when a Kik account associated with his email address uploaded two Category A indecent images of children, one of which featuring beastiality, to the internet in November 2024.

An investigation found that Williams was in possession of a total of 62 accessible images portraying images of extreme pornography involving children and animals.

Williams pleaded guilty to possessing extreme pornographic images, three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child, one count of taking an indecent photograph of a child and one count of distributing an indecent photograph of a child in May.

He has been sentenced to 28 months in prison.

Detective Constable Elena Lewis said: “The perverse images possessed and shared by Chris Williams were disgusting, depraved and completely unacceptable.

“For him to take sexual pleasure from these images is reprehensible and proves that he is a danger to children.

“This case has had quite an impact on the local community. We hope that they and their families can now feel some reassurance with Chris Williams behind bars.”

South Wales Police added that they never underestimate how difficult it is for survivors of sexual abuse to speak out and report, but hope these cases provide reassurance that victims will be listened to, treated with dignity and respect, and supported throughout the judicial process.

Information and details of support services can be found here.