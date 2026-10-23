Man jailed for eight years after raping vulnerable teenager

Nation.Cymru staff

A man who raped a vulnerable teenager after giving her vodka has been jailed for eight years.

Damien Samuel, 44, of Wyndham Street, Port Talbot, attacked the young woman in December 2022 and afterwards told her he hoped she would not cause him “a problem”.

Swansea Crown Court heard the victim had become heavily intoxicated after Samuel gave alcohol to her and others. She was crying and distressed during the attack.

Samuel denied rape but was convicted following a trial in September.

In a statement read to the court, the victim described nightmares, fear of leaving home alone and the continuing impact of the attack.

She said there was “no place I feel free from the trauma” and that having to go through a trial had added to her distress.

Recorder Greg Bull KC said Samuel had targeted an obviously vulnerable young woman and that her lack of consent must have been clear. He described Samuel’s subsequent comment as a veiled threat.

The judge also criticised the delay between the offence and Samuel’s first appearance before magistrates in February 2025, calling it “disgraceful” and “absolutely scandalous”.

In mitigation, Robin Rouch asked the court to consider Samuel’s previous good character and supportive personal references. He had no previous convictions.

Samuel was also given a 20-year restraining order prohibiting contact with the victim and will remain on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Constable Ryan Blackburn praised the victim’s bravery in coming forward and reporting the attack to police.

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