Man jailed for eight years for attempted rape and sexual assault

Nation.Cymru staff

A man who targeted a woman as she walked alone at night has been jailed for eight years for attempted rape and sexual assault.

The attack happened on Kings Road in Swansea in October 2024.

Mohangopi Tadiboyina, 30, from Brynmill, was convicted of one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault following a three-day trial in July.

He appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, September 4, where he was sentenced to eight years in prison.

The woman was walking along the street when Tadiboyina targeted her.

She managed to flee following the attack and alerted a passer-by, who helped her report what had happened.

Detective Sergeant Samuel Lewis said: “PC Bendrey led a thorough and professional investigation, ensuring that all available lines of enquiry were pursued.

“As a result of her diligence and commitment, Tadiboyina will now serve a significant time in prison.

“This outcome represents an excellent result and demonstrates the significant impact of PC Bendrey’s work.

“Not only has justice been secured for the victim, but a dangerous offender has been removed from the community, providing reassurance to both the victim and the wider public.

“The victim has expressed how pleased she is with the sentence imposed and has conveyed her gratitude for the efforts of everyone involved in the investigation.”

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