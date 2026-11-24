Nation.Cymru staff

A man who held a knife to the back of a stranger’s neck and demanded his belongings in a Wrexham alleyway has been jailed for four years.

Thomas Flynn, 30, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Mold Crown Court after admitting attempted robbery, possessing a knife in public and possessing cocaine.

The attack took place in an alleyway on Rubbery Way on 16 June. Flynn held the knife to the back of the man’s neck and warned him that “it would not end well” if he did not hand over his belongings.

The man walked away and called 999. Police arrested Flynn shortly afterwards after finding him in a nearby river.

DC Holly Hogarth, the investigating officer, described the attack as “a serious act of unprovoked violence” and said the details were “truly shocking”.

“Violence of this nature is completely unacceptable, and we recognise the impact it can have on victims,” she said.

“We remain committed to tackling violent crime and ensuring that those who cause harm in our communities are brought before the courts.”