Man jailed for grooming teenage girl

A 24-year-old man who groomed a teenage girl has been jailed for four years.

Matthew Cai Pritchard of Dol Eithin, Caergeiliog, appeared at Mold Crown Court after admitting to four counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of sexual communication with a child.

Pritchard, who was aged 18 to 19 at the time of the offences, messaged the girl on social media when she was aged between 13 to 16.

They then began to meet in person where he gave her alcohol before having sex with her.

During this time, he also made her pose for intimate photos.

Restraining order

Pritchard was also made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a restraining order to protect the victim until further notice.

Detective Constable Sarah Jones said: “Pritchard groomed and manipulated a vulnerable young girl when he was himself an adult.

“This experience has had a devastating impact on the victim’s life.

“She has been incredibly brave to report what happened to her and I hope this sentencing will provide her with the reassurance to move forward.

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim of child sexual abuse to come forward. You will be listened to, supported, and safeguarded no matter how recent or how long ago it happened.”

